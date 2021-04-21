Biggest single day spike of 21,794 new cases, 149 fatalities

Volunteers of Mercy Angels and Archdiocese of Bangalore, wearing PPE kits and carrying the bodies of COVID-19 victims for last rites at Indian Christian Cemetery off Hosur Road, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Bengaluru

21 April 2021 02:24 IST

Karnataka on Tuesday logged its biggest single day spike of 21,794 new cases of COVID-19. This is more than double the highest number of cases reported on a single during the first outbreak last year. With this, the total number of positive cases rose to 11,98,644. The positivity rate for the day touched 14.77%.

An epicentre of the pandemic, Bengaluru Urban, reported 13,782 new cases on Tuesday. With this, this district’s COVID-19 tally touched 5,70,035, nearly half of the State’s total cases.

With 149 deaths, the toll rose to 13,646. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. Tuesday’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stood at 0.68%.

Last year, during the first outbreak, the State had reported the highest single day spike of 10,947 cases on October 7. Bengaluru Urban’s last year’s record was 5,121 on October 8.

As many as 4,571 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,25,821. Of the remaining 1,59,158 active patients, 751 are being monitored in ICUs.

The number of active cases crossed the one lakh mark and touched 1,07,315 on April 16 when the State had reported 14,859 cases. This is over a month after the onset of the second wave.

However, during last year’s outbreak active cases had crossed one lakh on September 10, six months after the pandemic hit Karnataka on March 8.

As many as 1,47,488 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,30,957 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,37,16,866.

Vaccination

The State has vaccinated 72,98,514 people till 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday. This includes 5,79,258 healthcare workers and 2,61,413 frontline workers who have taken the first dose of vaccination. As many as 3,67,245 healthcare workers and 1,13,244 frontline workers have taken the second dose as well. On Tuesday, 72,706 beneficiaries had taken the jab till 3.30 p.m.