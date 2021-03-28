Bigger statue of Vivekananda planned at Unakal lake

HUBBALLI

28 March 2021 01:39 IST

HDSCL will be asked to take up project, says Pralhad Joshi

Mentioning about the long pending demand for a bigger statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Unakal lake in Hubballi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that Hubballi-Dharwad Smarty City Limited (HDSCL) will be asked to take up the project.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling the 10.5 ft statue of Swami Vivekananda at Shri Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that HDSCL will be asked to incorporate the project of installing a big statue of Swami Vivekananda under its Unakal Lake Development Project.

A statue of Swami Vivekananda has already been installed at Unakal Lake but it is hardly visible from the lake bund. He said a decision in this regard would be taken during HDSCL meeting and it would be asked to install a bigger statue.

Emphasising the need for installing statues of Swami Vivekananda at various places across the country, he said that it was Swami Vivekananda who in a way revived the India’s rich heritage, belief and culture.

The Minister said that various developmental works had been initiated in the twin cities including the world’s longest railway platform at Hubballi station which was likely to be completed in April.

Dharwad railway station was also being developed at a cost of ₹18 crore, Mr. Joshi said.

Mr. Joshi said that he was he was in touch with TruJet Airways management for launching early morning flight services to Bengaluru from Hubballi. IndiGo had also been asked to start services to Bengaluru. Alliance Air was is going to launch services between Hubballi and Hyderbad from March 31, he said.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar spoke on the contribution of Vivekananda and said that the youth should take inspiration from it.

Nirbhayananda Sarawathi Swami of Ramakrishna Ashram said that Vivekananda breathed life into India’s freedom struggle and awakened the Hindu pride among the people.

General Manager of SWR Ajay Kumar Singh, who is scheduled to retire on March 31, was felicitated on the occasion.

Earlier the dignitaries inaugurated the railway underbridge near Sri Krishna Kalyanamantapa.