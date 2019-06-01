Big three share spoils in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar ULBs

The Congress, BJP and JD(S) have shared the spoils in the polls to different urban local bodies (ULB) in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

In the three ULBs, which went to polls in Mysuru district, the Nanjangud City Municipal Council (CMC) went the BJP way, while the K.R. Nagar Town Municipal Council (TMC) was bagged by the Congress and the Bannur TMC was secured by the JD (S).

In the 31-member Nanjangud CMC, BJP bagged 15 seats and emerged as the single largest party while Congress and JD(S) bagged 10 and three seats respectively. Three Independents also triumphed in the urban local body of the temple town.

The emergence of BJP as the single largest party in Nanjangud CMC comes after the saffron party’s Harshanvardhan won the Assembly seat in the 2018 polls to the State Legislative Assembly and the party’s candidate for the recent Lok Sabha elections V. Srinivas Prasad took a lead over the Congress’ R. Dhruvanarayan by more than 9,000 votes in the Assembly segment.

Though K.R. Nagar Assembly constituency is represented by the JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh, who is also the Minister for Tourism and Sericulture, the Congress bagged K.R. Nagar TMC by securing 14 seats out of the total 23. The JD(S) had to be content with eight seats, while the BJP could win only one seat.

In Bannur TMC, the JD(S) secured a simple majority by bagging 12 seats of the total 23. The Congress bagged seven seats while the BJP had to be content with two. Independents won the two other seats in the TMC.

Chamarajanagar district

In the neighbouring Chamarajanagar district, BJP triumphed in Gundlupet TMC, while Congress emerged victorious in Yelandur Town Panchayat (TP). In Hanur TP, no party was able to secure a majority with Congress bagging six, JD(S) securing four and BJP picking up three seats in the 13-member house.

BJP secured a majority in Gundlupet TMC by bagging 13 out of the total 23 seats. The Congress secured eight seats while SDPI triumphed in one seat. One seat was won by an Independent.

Gundlupet Assembly constituency, which is represented by BJP’s Niranjan in the Assembly, was also responsible for giving a substantial lead of more than 15,000 votes to party candidate in the recent Lok Sabha polls V. Srinivas Prasad over Congress’ R. Dhruvanarayan.

In Yelandur TP, the Congress almost made a clean sweep of the 11-member House by securing as many as 10 seats. The BJP had to be content with just one seat.

No party was able to secure a majority in Hanur TP, where JD(S) and Congress bagged six and four seats respectively. BJP won three seats.