The event aims to position Mysuru as a prominent global hub for Deeptech, Cybersecurity, AI/ML, talent supply, ESDM, and GCC destination

Updated - September 16, 2024 06:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science and Technology, and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) are organising the 4th edition of the Mysuru Big Tech Show 2024 on September 19 at Infosys Global Centre in Mysuru.

The event aims to position Mysuru as a prominent global hub for Deeptech, Cybersecurity, AI/ML, talent supply, ESDM, and GCC destinations. The objective of the event is to attract more investments, promote the establishment of new enterprises, and create an environment conducive to sustaining existing businesses along with skilled talent supply.

The event will witness the participation of over 450 delegates, 45 global speakers, 60 students, six country partners, 15 colleges, 25 startup display booths and incubators, and media and technology stakeholders, a press release said.

The Big Tech Show-2024 was announced last month when the State government along with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) conducted the first-ever ESDM Tech Yatra (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) in Mysuru. It is an initiative to showcase the readiness of the Mysuru cluster to the ESDM world and drive a potential investment pipeline into the cluster along with talent sourcing.

Efforts are on to position Mysuru as a hub for ESDM. The government aims to elevate Karnataka’s ESDM sector globally by fostering collaboration among industry, startups, and academia, showcasing Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor as a premier technology hub.

During the ESDM Tech Yatra here last month, the event highlighted the business potential and the organisers said the sector would attract significant investments exceeding ₹1,000 crore and generate over 5,000 new jobs, creating numerous job opportunities, promoting local innovation, and enhancing the sector’s global brand. They said it will drive economic growth and position Mysuru as a Centre for Technological Advancement. ESDM driven activities in the Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor were being pushed with Bengaluru projected as a design hub and Mysuru as a manufacturing hub.

Published - September 16, 2024 06:34 pm IST

