Big Tech show 2022 in Mysuru on Oct. 19, 20

CEO of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission Sanjeev Gupta addressing the media on the Big Tech Show in Mysuru on Tuesday. Others (from left) include Director of ISAC Anand Naidu, CEO OF Excelsoft Sudhanva Dhananjaya, Director of Aashaya Design Solutions Mahesh Rao and CEO of Proxcelera Ravishankar. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Events include connecting startups with investors, Women@Work conclave, CEO Round Table, and walkathon

The Big Tech Show 2022 is all set to be held in the city on October 19 and 20 to showcase the progress achieved by the technology industry of Mysuru, which is being projected as the new global hub for cyber security and semiconductor industry including Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM).

An initiative of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), the Big Tech Show 2022 will feature a host of events including Mysuru Blue, connecting startups with investors, Women@Work conclave, a programme in which women leaders in industry, academics and social entrepreneurship will share their ideas and experiences to a larger audience of women, a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Round Table chaired by Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science Ashwath Narayan, a walkathon, startup showcase, fireside chats etc.

Addressing reporters a day before the start of the two-day event, CEO of KDEM Sanjeev Gupta said the Big Tech show 2022 is not about showing investments, but to showcase the “knowledge of technology”. The second edition will showcase “what has been achieved” since the first Big Tech Show was held in October 2021, he said.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekar will be among the speakers on October 20. “Leaders from some of the foremost tech organisations in the country will offer their thoughts on accelerating technological capabilities in the Mysuru belt and unlocking engineering research and design for ‘Make in India’ while the outcomes of these deliberations are expected to be the pillars of the framework for the roadmap ahead”, Mr. Gupta said.

The Mysuru Blue event, which is modelled on Shark Tank, a television series featuring startups pitching their business ideas to investors, scheduled to be held on October 19 will bring a total of seven venture capitalists from Bengaluru and beyond, who will hear the pitches of 10 startups that had been shortlisted after a rigorous procedure. “These pitches are not at the idea stage, but are beyond that”, he said.

There will also be a startup showcase, where a total of 26 startups will be displaying their technology, services, products and talent. The event is expected to become their “springboard to access funds, advisors, mentors, business partners” etc, said a statement issued by KDEM.

The CEO Roundtable on October 19 evening featuring key industry leaders and anchors from the technology sector in Mysuru will brainstorm with the Minister for IT and BT Mr. Ashwath Narayan. “They will put together the roadmap for the next year”, Mr. Gupta said.

The walkathon, scheduled to be held early morning on October 20 , will bring together a large number of participants form the IT industry in Mysuru, who will walk for a distance of about five kilometres on the main thoroughfares of the city, starting from the Mysuru palace.

The Big Tech Show aims to assist entrepreneurs in showcasing their products and services to the industry and investors at large. The startups can be in areas like education, healthcare, logistics, agriculture, industrial, consumer/retail, as well as working on technologies like IoT, Edge Computing, Computer Vision, Web3, Quantum, Artificial Intelligence, 5G, cyber security etc.