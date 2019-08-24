Big plans to rebuild houses for flood victims run into bigger challenges

The State government plans to resettle in phases the families who lost their houses during the recent floods — by first settling them in temporary shelters and then rebuilding houses. But officials say the effort is fraught with challenges, the first being that some villages are still waterlogged.

As per recent decisions announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the government will grant ₹50,000 for repair and ₹5 lakh for the reconstruction of completely damaged houses. As a temporary measure, zilla panchayats and urban local bodies will build makeshift shelters for the displaced on government land.

Officers on the field said water has not receded in 80 to 90 villages across the State. Those tasked with survey of destroyed houses will not be able to visit them any time soon. “If you force them to give a count of affected houses, they are likely to pass off an arbitrary number based on their previous experiences, and that will mess up relief efforts,” an officer said.

Officials also said the money involved is substantial. The number of beneficiaries has taken a jump after the CM announced that the government would give away ₹5 lakh for a completely damaged house. Under the National Disaster Response Force guidelines, the amount marked is ₹95,100. The additional cost will be borne by the government. “Before the announcement, the number of houses damaged was estimated at 18,000. Now, it has crossed 42,000. The State-level figure is yet to come in, but it could cross 1.2 lakh. There were indications at a State-level video conference held on Friday that the figure may be between one lakh and 1.2 lakh,” said another officer.

“Under the earlier compensation rates, we would have needed to spend around ₹1,000 crore on the construction of houses as part of the relief package. But now, we are looking at ₹5,000 crore on housing alone,” he added.

Furthermore, at the village and taluk levels, there will be the challenge of handling pressure from MLAs and other leaders trying to include the names of their followers in the beneficiary list.

Decentralised approach

Asking the Public Works Department or the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) engineering section to build houses may not be effective as there will be issues of fixing implementing agencies and contractors. This will require a more decentralised approach. “Also, if we build a rehabilitation village away from the original village, people will be unwilling to shift,” said a Housing Department official.

A senior official said the authorities have learnt one lesson from earlier rehabilitation efforts. “We should not get into building houses. We should let the beneficiaries build them and release the money in instalments, based on the progress of work. This model has proved very successful in the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. That will be adopted here too.”

However, as of now, only work on building temporary shelters will be taken up by government agencies. “Once that is done, we will ask the beneficiaries to shift into them from relief centres and start work on houses. In case of flood-affected families that do not have houses, farmlands or housing sites, the Deputy Commissioners will be asked to include them under housing schemes such as Ashraya, Basava Vasati, and the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana, as per the local requirement and guidelines, said an RDPR official.

“Relief work will start as soon as water recedes from the villages,” said T.K. Anil Kumar, revenue secretary who is in charge of disaster relief. “We are considering various factors such as the gravity of the situation, the needs of the flood-affected, their resources, livelihood, and the kind of assistance they have got and are likely to get. Hence, the increased compensation. This has been a devastating flood and the people need all the help they can get.”