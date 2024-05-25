ADVERTISEMENT

Big Mishra to offer NK, Rajasthani cuisine

Published - May 25, 2024 01:19 am IST - HUBBALLI

Big Mishra, which has made name for itself through ‘Dharwad Pedha’ will now be offering the North Karnataka cuisine comprising of ‘Jolada Roti’ and Rajasthani thali at its new outlet at Yarikoppa near Dharwad off the Pune Bengaluru Road

The Hindu Bureau

Big Mishra, which has made a name for itself through the ‘Dharwad Pedha’, will now be offering the North Karnataka cuisine, comprising ‘Jolada Roti’ and Rajasthani thalis, at its new outlet at Yarikoppa near Dharwad off the Pune Bengaluru Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons at Yarikoppa near Dharwad on Thursday, Manager of Big Mishra Sridhar Borkar said that the new outlets spread over roughly 10,000 sqft would offer ‘Jolada Roti’ thali and Rajasthani thali starting Saturday.

Yogesh Jain, one of the partners, said that while other varieties were already available in their cafe located at the same venue, their idea was to introduce the local North Karnataka cuisine to travellers. Steps had been taken to provide the traditional local cuisine prepared hygienically, he said.

Sridhar Shetty, another manager, said that they had brought cooks from Rajasthan to prepare the Rajasthani thali and it would be a new attraction soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US