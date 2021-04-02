Karnataka

‘Big explosion’ if CM is not changed: Yatnal

There will be a “big explosion” if Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is not changed before May 2, BJP member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Vijayapura on Friday.

Reacting to RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa writing a letter to Governor against Mr. Yediyurappa, he said it was bound to happen. “Many leaders are angry with the Chief Minister. Mr. Eshwarappa has expressed it. If the party high command continues with Mr. Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister, a bigger explosion will follow.”

He said he would advise party general secretary Arun Singh to stop praising Mr. Yediyurappa.

