Big contractors main beneficiaries of cost escalation in irrigation projects: Karnataka MLAs

A file photo of the Yennehole Lift Irrigation Project across river Swarna at Yennehole near Ajekar in Karkala taluk, Udupi district, Karnataka. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

March 29, 2022 14:47 IST

Denying the allegations, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said ever since the BJP came to power, there was transparency as well as a method in paying the pending bills of contractors

MLAs cutting across party affiliations alleged that contractors are the main beneficiaries of the huge cost escalation in irrigation projects in Karnataka.

“Who are the beneficiaries of huge cost escalation in irrigation projects? They (beneficiaries) are all big contractors, mostly from Andhra Pradesh who have huge influence,” alleged ruling BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, while intervening during the reply of Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol on a debate related to budgetary demands related to his department.

His allegations were endorsed by the opposition Congress and Janata Dal (S) members, besides several ruling BJP members. Congress member Shivanand Patil named five firms who corner most of the contracts in the Irrigation Department of Karnataka.

Denying the allegations, Mr. Karjol said ever since the BJP came to power, there was transparency as well as a method in paying the pending bills of contractors. “We have cleared pending bills ranging from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh of about 4,000 small contractors,” he said, while making it clear that the government is not trying to help big contractors.

Slow pace of UKP

The Minister came under attack from his party colleagues over the slow pace of implementation of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP). When the Minister accused the Congress of not giving the promised financial support to the UKP when it was in power, BJP member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal told him to desist from blaming others and take the initiative to complete the project at the earliest.

Claiming that the UKP needs at least ₹1 lakh crore, Mr. Yatnal asked how would it be possible to complete the project if just over ₹5,000 crore is allocated in the State budget. He urged the Minister to complete the project by emulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who played a crucial role in completing the Sardar Sarovar Project in river Narmada.

“You raise the required money for UKP through loans or by floating bonds or with help from the Centre by getting the work declared as a national project. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should lead a delegation to the Prime Minister in this regard,” he said.

Mr. Karjol said over ₹25,000 crore is required for land acquisition with respect to various irrigation projects.

HDK tells contractors: Stop work if you are told to pay commission

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy called upon contractors, who have accused officials and Ministers of demanding 40% commission in tenders, to stop the work if anyone demands a commission.

Mr. Kumaraswamy tweeted: “The only way to stop this menace of commission is to desist from paying it. Contractors should be ready to respond strongly by stopping the work if anybody brings pressure on them to pay commission.”