Big conspiracy hatched by BJP to finish me politically: DKS

January 01, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Monday lashed out at the ruling BJP at the Centre for issuing the notice by the CBI to Kerala-based Jaihind channel seeking details of the investments made in the channel by him in connection with a disproportionate assets case and alleged that the BJP leaders had hatched a “big conspiracy” to finish him politically.

Replying to reporters’ query on a new CBI notice to him regarding a Kerala TV channel, he said, “Persecution has continued in spite of the fact that permission for the CBI to investigate me has been withdrawn by the Karnataka government. This is an attempt by the BJP leaders to finish me politically.”

He said: “Even after the State government has withdrawn the permission to investigate the case in November 2023, CBI has issued notices to several people and organisations including a cooperative society headed by me. I don’t understand what their objective is, but it looks like they are hatching a conspiracy to create troubles for me and the party.”

“The CBI inquiry has been transferred to the Lokayukta after the High Court approved withdrawal of permission to the CBI. I don’t know why they are issuing fresh notices now. They have all the documents and my legal understanding is that those documents need to be handed over to the Lokayukta,” he said. “The CBI is seeking information from my organisation, my spouse and children, other family members. They will eventually serve a notice on me. That has been the pattern,” he noted.

“Many BJP leaders said about sending me to jail. Let them do whatever they want. I am haven’t done anything wrong,” he said.

“I had given all the documents to the CBI. They had not even completed 10% investigation but they told the court that 90% investigation is complete. If they are determined to put me behind bars, let them do so, I am ready,” he remarked.

Asked if CBI’s fresh action had anything to do with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said, “They are taking revenge for my contribution of the election of Ahmed Patel to Rajya Sabha. Ahmed Patel is not alive today but they continue to torture me. I know who is behind this, but I will fight this out legally.”