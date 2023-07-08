Big builders upset with BBMP over putting breaks to new building plan approvals

July 08, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) pausing approvals to new big ticket building plans in the city has upset many big builders. But the civic body argued that they are streamlining the system of approval process. Approvals have been paused for ground plus four floors buildings.

The builders say that BBMP’s new move has stalled new projects delaying the commencement of work across the city. The builders also allege that the BBMP’s new move is to arm twist them after the new government was formed and urged the State government to resume the process immediately.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath talking to The Hindu said the process was halted to review the existing system and make it simpler to approve plans online. Earlier plans were approved despite constructions planned on storm-water drains, buffer zones and height violations. He said the town planning department is reviewing new plans and will bring changes in the system. The simplified version will be implemented soon.

However, a city builder said a few of his projects has hit a roadblock due to the BBMP’s decision and he alleged vendetta behind the same. He said there was no need for halting the process to simplify approval.

Another builder said the decision was taken on the stern instruction of Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar and there was no plan in the BBMP for the same.

An official in the BBMP, while admitting that Mr. Shivakumar directed the civic body to halt approvals, said it is usually the practice when the new government comes to power.

A senior official in the Town Planning Department said they are looking into plugging gaps to maintain transparency in the system and if a new plan violates any rules the projects will be rejected. “We have expedited the process of streamlining and anytime soon the process will be resumed. The builders need not have to worry and there will be no inordinate delay.