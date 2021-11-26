Big Bubble model adopted as rising numbers cause panic

Only those who test negative for COVID-19 to be allowed to go outside campus

The sudden spurt in COVID-19 positive cases, that too on a medical college campus, has created panic among residents of the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad, forcing the district administration to initiate strict measures to contain the pandemic.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil, to check further spread of the pandemic, the Big Bubble model has been adopted. Under the model, only those who test negative for COVID-19 will be sent out of campus so that the infection does not spread.

However, what has caused anxiety among the authorities and also the college and hospital management is that those who participated in a cultural event at D. Veerendra Heggade Kalakshetra on the college campus, and who, later, tested positive, have gone out of campus and visited various places.

What is a matter of concern for the authorities is that doctors and health staff who have tested positive have treated various patients who have already been discharged now.

In addition, doctors of SDM Hospital also practice in various clinics and nursing homes of the twin cities and the number of patients treated by them in the last one week may be in hundreds. After the cultural function of students, various other functions too have been conducted in the hall.

Alternative arrangements

Now, that the SDM Hospital has been sealed down, the administration has made alternative arrangements for OPD and other services at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi and Civil Hospital in Dharwad. Additional beds and medicine have been supplied to these hospitals.

Mr. Nitesh Patil also said that he has spoken to IMA office-bearers to extend assistance at government hospitals in the event of an increased inflow of patients.

Holiday

Meanwhile, following the outbreak, a holiday has been declared till Wednesday by several private schools in Dharwad.