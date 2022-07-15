Karnataka

Big bash on July 28 to mark one year of Bommai govt

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 15, 2022 22:46 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 22:46 IST

The BJP has decided to organise a big bash to mark one year of Basavaraj Bommai as Chief Minister on July 28. The party will hold a mega rally at Doddaballapura on the day.

Meanwhile, the brainstorming session of the BJP to prepare for the next Assembly election reiterated the “Mission 150” target for its senior party leaders on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Targets set

In a roadmap to achieve the target, the BJP has assigned responsibility to Ministers and senior leaders to ensure victory in one additional seat in the district assigned to them, while retaining all seats represented by the party presently. “We are 121 MLAs now and if we win one additional seat in every district, we will reach our target of 150,” said N. Ravikumar, general secretary, BJP Karnataka. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The day-long session presided over by B.L. Santosh, national general secretary (organisation), and attended by all senior leaders, including B.S. Yediyurappa, Arun Singh, and Mr. Bommai, also saw a detailed review of the recent “below expected levels” performance in the Council and urban local body elections, sources said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...