BIFFes will provide platform for movies made in lesser-known languages of India

February 26, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), from February 29 to March 7, will feature ‘‘Incredible India’‘, a unique platform for movies made in lesser-known languages of India. This edition will showcase eight films in Tulu, Kodava, Banjara, Arebashe, Markodi, Galo, Rabha, Santhali, and Tai Phake.

A film festival is not just about showing films, instead, it is a reflection of the culture, people and what is happening in society, observed Hemanth Nimbalkar, Vice-Chairman of Festival Core Committee and Commissioner, DIPR.

‘’Movies show what is happening in the world today, that is what we want our movies to do. Also, it is about showcasing the newer dimensions of movies and newer thoughts around movie making,’‘ he added while addressing a media conference here on Monday.

Opening film

N. Vidyashankar, Artistic Director, BIFFes, said the opening film, Bonjour Switzerland, a Swiss film directed by Peter Luisi, was an amusing satire of what it is to be Swiss, with four different languages co-existing in this small, peaceful country.

Guests of Honour include Dr. Jabbar Patel, an eminent filmmaker who created works like Simhasan, Samna, and biographical film on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Azmeri Bandhon, a renowned actor from Bangladesh who has recently acted in an Indian film Khufia directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, and Viera Langerova, film academician and critic from Czech Republic.

180 films on show

This edition of the fest will show 180 films from 50 different countries in all 455 shows and on 13 screens. There will be 30 films in the special Kannada section curated on the occasion of 90 years of Kannada Cinema and also for celebrating 50 years of Karnataka. The Kannada Cinema of popular Entertainment section has 11 films under this category, according to the organisers.

The 15-hour documentary and short films section has a special focus on films that uphold human dignity, social justice, environmental concerns, and correcting gender inequities.

Under the Retrospectives Section, the fest will have films of the eminent Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning Bengali film director Mrinal Sen. In the International Director’s Retrospective section, it will showcase the works of the eminent Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostomi.

Centenary tribute

The centenary tributes will also be paid to one of the most distinguished music directors of Kannada cinema Vijaya Bhaskar by showcasing a couple of his films followed by a panel discussion on his contribution to music in cinema. Centenary tribute will be paid to cinematographer N.G. Rao, by screening one of his films.

The fest also would feature educational talks, seminars, workshops, masterclasses, interactive sessions on editing, cinematography, art and production design, music, Constitutional values in Indian cinema, film criticism, film co-production and marketing possibilities, gender sensitivity, impact of AI on film script etc.

