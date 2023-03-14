ADVERTISEMENT

Biffes set for a grand inauguration on March 23

March 14, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The 14th edition of Bangalore International Film Festival (Biffes) is all set for a grand inauguration on March 23, a day after Ugadi, on the steps of Vidhana Soudha.

This edition of the festival will celebrate the centenary year of Dada Saheb Phalke award-winning cinematographer V.K. Murthy and screen multiple films he shot.

Apart from the competition sections in Kannada, Indian and Asian cinema, the festival will focus on films from Senegal, Iran, South Korea and Russia. The festival will screen over 200 films.

This edition will also feature masterclasses by Bahubali fame screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad and Kantaara fame Rakshith Shetty.

Like previous years, the festival will be held at Orion Mall, Rajajinagar. Delegates can now register for the festival.

