Bids invited to prepare DPR for five grade separators on ORR

In a major boost to road infrastructure in Mysuru, grade separators will come up at five junctions of Outer Ring Road (ORR) with the highways.

The National Highways, Bengaluru Division, has invited bids for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for grade separators at Deve Gowda circle, Nanjangud Road junction, Srirampura junction, Bogadi Road junction and Vijaynagar junction.

Mysuru Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha said a notification had been issued for preparation of DPR for the five grade separators on the ORR, which is part of National Highway 275.

The notification issued on August 12 by the Executive Engineer, National Highway Division, Bengaluru, has invited proposals from eligible consultants for preparation of the DPR for the grade separators. The deadline for submission of the bids is September 27, 2021.

The invitation for bids to prepare DPR comes at a time when the volume of traffic on the ORR has increased in the last few years, leading to chaos and also accidents. Movement of traffic on the ORR and the junctions has increased several folds with new residential areas coming up outside the ORR and also due to a rise in the number of vehicles entering or leaving Mysuru through the highways connected to the ORR.

A flyover-cum-underpass has already been proposed at the Columbia Asia Junction of Outer Ring Road and Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

Now, proposals have been invited for preparation of DPR for construction of grade separators on the ORR at 16.49 km (Deve Gowda circle) 25.82 km (Nanjangud road junction), 30.1 km (Srirampura junction), 38.1 km (Bogadi road junction) and 40.2 (Vijaynagar junction).