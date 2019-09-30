Bidder allowed to take part after legal battle

M/s Fun World Resorts India Private Ltd., Bengaluru, managed to successfully participate in the tender process for the Dasara Exhibition this year only after the Karnataka High Court ruled in its favour.

The firm, which had successfully bagged the tender in the last four years, was served a show-cause notice, by the Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) dated July 24, 2019, on why the company should not be blacklisted on the grounds of complaints by certain sub-contractors.

The notice followed a letter, by then Chairman of KEA Abdul Azeez on July 18, 2019, recommending that the KEA’s Chief Executive Officer blacklist the company from any future contracts for allegedly giving sub-contracts in violation of the guidelines of KEA.

However, the fall of the coalition government also led to the chairpersons of various Boards and Corporations, who were appointed by the government, losing their positions.

Meanwhile, the firm moved the HC on August 28 seeking the quashing of the show-cause notice and granting permission to participate in the tender process.

The High Court disposed of the firm’s petitioner, allowing it to participate in the bids.