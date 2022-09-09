Bidar’s NEET achievers lauded

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
September 09, 2022 22:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Asifuddin, Chairman of Wisdom Group of Institutions, Bidar, on Friday felicitated eight students from his institution who performed better in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

In a media release, he said that Mahek Fatima and Noor-e-Ain Fatima stood top in his college by securing 553 marks out of 600 followed by Adnan Sami (519), Khaja Moinuddin Qureshi (495),  Asif Qureshi (492), Amreen Begum (486), Parvez Akhter (473) and Fhad Bilal (463).

Mr. Asifuddin expressed the confidence in getting 10 medical seats under the government quota for the students of his college in the current year considering the reservation offered under Article 371(J) of the Constitution that accorded Special Status to Kalyana Karnataka region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am expecting a medical seat under government quota. I want to become a dermatologist,” Adnan Sami, one of the toppers from the college, said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Three students from Ideal Pre-University College at Basavakalyan in Bidar district were also felicitated at the college on Friday for their outstanding performance in the NEET examination. Abdul Razzaq was the topper of the college with 502 marks followed by Afshan Faria (493) and Afshan Nazu (488). Mujahid Pasha Qureshi, Chairman of the Ideal Group of Institutions, exuded the confidence of getting medical seats for all the three under the government quota.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app