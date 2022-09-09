Bidar’s NEET achievers lauded

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Asifuddin, Chairman of Wisdom Group of Institutions, Bidar, on Friday felicitated eight students from his institution who performed better in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

In a media release, he said that Mahek Fatima and Noor-e-Ain Fatima stood top in his college by securing 553 marks out of 600 followed by Adnan Sami (519), Khaja Moinuddin Qureshi (495), Asif Qureshi (492), Amreen Begum (486), Parvez Akhter (473) and Fhad Bilal (463).

Mr. Asifuddin expressed the confidence in getting 10 medical seats under the government quota for the students of his college in the current year considering the reservation offered under Article 371(J) of the Constitution that accorded Special Status to Kalyana Karnataka region.

“I am expecting a medical seat under government quota. I want to become a dermatologist,” Adnan Sami, one of the toppers from the college, said.

Three students from Ideal Pre-University College at Basavakalyan in Bidar district were also felicitated at the college on Friday for their outstanding performance in the NEET examination. Abdul Razzaq was the topper of the college with 502 marks followed by Afshan Faria (493) and Afshan Nazu (488). Mujahid Pasha Qureshi, Chairman of the Ideal Group of Institutions, exuded the confidence of getting medical seats for all the three under the government quota.