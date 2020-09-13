Bidar’s Gurukul students fare well in JEE (Main)

As many as 69 from Prerana, Hubballi, qualify for JEE Advanced

Students of Dr. Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential PU Science College in Kardyal near Bhalki in Bidar have performed well in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main).

A total of 131 students had secured eligibility for JEE Advanced Examination 2020. Among these, 31 students have scored more than 90 percentile points.

Maheshwar Somayya with a score of 98.91 and Pooja Gayathri Kanala, both from rural areas, have secured the I and II ranks in the college, respectively.

The others who have done well are — Vishal Shridhar 98.46, Zerakunthe Amit 98.40, Kale Sachin Basavaraj 98.09, Sainath Vithalrao 96.77, Siddhu Jagannath 96.45, Sarvagnya Sadanand 96.41, Rohini Bhimanna 96.29, Abhay Tamasange 96.19, Prajwal Nagayya 96.10, Raghavendra Raju 95.83, Rudresh Mallikarjun 95.66, Vaishnavi Vardish 95.58, Harish Gopalrao 95.21, Sathvik Kumar Omprakash 94.43, Harshad Balajirao 94.10, Apoorva Sachin 93.86, Vaishnavi Veershetty 93.80, Kanakraj Tippanna 93.77, Sweta Sanjay 93.69, Akshay Bharat 93.46, Abhishek Vishwanath 93.46, Praveen Basavaraj 93.29, Saikrishna Reddy 93.08, Shivshankar Mallinath 92.24, Karan Ravindra 90.99, Sangamesh Chandrashekhar 90.77, Sachin Basavaraj 90.69, Basavakiran Shivkumar 90.21 and Dilipkumar Nashe 90.13.

Founder-president of the school committee and seer of Bhalki Hiremath Basavalinga Pattaddevaru, seer Gurubasava Pattaddevaru and Mahalinga Mahaswamigalu have congratulated the administrator, principal, teachers, staff and students for the performance.

In Hubballi

As many as 69 students of KLE Society’s Prerana PU College, Hubballi, have qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 Exams. Along with the college topper Vinaykumar Kitli who has achieved 97.5694 NTA score, seven others have scored above 90 and 26 have scored above 80, a release said.