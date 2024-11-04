ADVERTISEMENT

Bidar Vehicle Inspector transferred to Raichur for misconduct

Published - November 04, 2024 07:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Motor Vehicle Inspector Manjunath Koravi at the Bidar Regional Transport Office (RTO) was transferred for misbehaviour with Bidar South MLA Shaildendra Beldale.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an order issued by the Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety on October 30, the officer was transferred to the Raichur RTO with immediate effect.

Mr. Beldale, leaving for a programme late on October 29, stopped his car at the Naubad area in Bidar district after he found police personnel stopping vehicles on either side of the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then approached Mr. Koravi and asked why the police stopped so many vehicles and forced the people, including women and children, to stand on the roadside late at night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also questioned why the police stopped motorbike riders even though they were wearing helmets.

In his response, Mr. Koravi misbehaved with the legislator. He said that he did not know who Mr. Beldale is and that he did not care about it.

After the legislator and the officer exchanged heated arguments for a while, the agitated legislator called Forest Minister and Bidar In-charge Eshwar Khandre and Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan and briefed them about the incident.

The next day, the officer was transferred.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US