Bidar Vehicle Inspector transferred to Raichur for misconduct

Published - November 04, 2024 07:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Motor Vehicle Inspector Manjunath Koravi at the Bidar Regional Transport Office (RTO) was transferred for misbehaviour with Bidar South MLA Shaildendra Beldale.

In an order issued by the Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety on October 30, the officer was transferred to the Raichur RTO with immediate effect.

Mr. Beldale, leaving for a programme late on October 29, stopped his car at the Naubad area in Bidar district after he found police personnel stopping vehicles on either side of the road.

He then approached Mr. Koravi and asked why the police stopped so many vehicles and forced the people, including women and children, to stand on the roadside late at night.

He also questioned why the police stopped motorbike riders even though they were wearing helmets.

In his response, Mr. Koravi misbehaved with the legislator. He said that he did not know who Mr. Beldale is and that he did not care about it.

After the legislator and the officer exchanged heated arguments for a while, the agitated legislator called Forest Minister and Bidar In-charge Eshwar Khandre and Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan and briefed them about the incident.

The next day, the officer was transferred.

