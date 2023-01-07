ADVERTISEMENT

Bidar Utsav: Cultural procession steals the show

January 07, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A cultural troupe performing during the procession organised as part of Bidar Utsav on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The colourful cultural procession organised as part of the Bidar Utsav 2023 was the centre of attraction on Saturday. As many as 41 cultural troupes from 31 districts participated in the procession, showcasing their talent in the four-and-a-half km procession which was flagged off by Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba at Nehru Stadium and culminated at historical Bidar fort.

Another major event that attracted the people on the first day of the three-day festival was the kite fest. As many as 75 kites featuring the national flag created an amazing scene over the Bidar fort and enthralled the massive crowd gathered in the fort. As per the information provided by Ravi Mulage, coordinator of kite fest, Kohinoor Kite Club and Indian Kite Club from Hyderabad and Doddaballapur Kite Club participated in the event.

