Bidar to host Janapada Samskritika Utsav

July 17, 2022 19:37 IST

The Kalyana Karnataka Kalavidara Okkuta will be organising the first anniversary of Kalyana Karnataka Samskritika mattu Janapada Utsav in Bidar on July 27 and July 28.

Okkuta president Vijaykumar Sonare and secretary Prakash Angadi, addressing presspersons here on Saturday, said that folk artists from six districts of Kalyana Karnataka will participate in cultural events and seminars during the two-day event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Sonare urged the State government to form prathisthans in all the districts of Kalyana Karnataka region and name them after writers, artists and famous people.

The okkuta also demanded that the State government issue identity cards for all Janapada artists. Those conferred with various prestigious awards should be given ₹10,000 pension a month. The other demands include revision of monthly pension from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000 and reducing age limit for pension from 58 to 50.

A residential school run by the Social Welfare Department should appoint a Janapada teacher and a music teacher. And, a theatre artist should be appointed in all schools across the State, Mr. Sonare said.

If a folk artist dies, the government should release a compensation of ₹5 lakh to his family. It also demanded that the State government establish Kadakol Madivalappa Development Authority and Kalyana Karnataka Samskritika Academy in the region.