Bidar techie, child killed in accident in U.S.

Mukesh Deshmukh, 40, a techie from Bidar, and his daughter Divija, 3, were killed in a road accident in the U.S. on Thursday.

The accident occurred when the car in which Mukesh, his wife Monica, 35, and Divija were in hit an oil tanker and caught fire, in Columbus County, North Carolina. The family was going to the beach to celebrate the Divija’s third birthday.

Mukesh was an IT engineer working off site for Wipro Technologies in Raleigh. He was from Kongali village in Bhalki taluk. His wife is from Maharashtra.

His brother Sunil Shivajirao Deshmukh and BJP leader Sidram D.K. are trying to get emergency visas to bring the bodies back and to check on the health of Ms. Monica who suffered injuries.

Ms. Monica, who was driving, is said to have rammed into the tanker after which the car caught fire. A passer-by helped her get out of the car, but the child and Mukesh could not be saved, Sunil Deshmukh told The Hindu. “We requested Eshwar Khandre, MLA, and Bhagwant Khuba, MP-elect, to help us out. Both of them are trying to help us,” he said.

Mr. Khuba has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to urge the U.S. government to provide emergency visas to family members. “Even if the emergency visa is not arranged, I have asked the officers to help friends of the deceased to shift the bodies to India,” he said.

Mr. Sidram said, “I am contacting all young men and women from Bidar district who are settled in the U.S.”