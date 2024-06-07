Bidar students do well in NEET exam

Students of Shaheen Pre-University College in Bidar have made the institution proud by registering outstanding performances in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exams, the results of which were announced recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammad Ibrahim Altaf and Khan Safwan Mohammad Asif secured 705 marks each out of 720, followed by Rumaisa Ali Khan with 701 marks.

And, four students, Maniyar Mohammad Bashar, Rohit, Khan Habibullah Mansoor and Rishikesh Kamitkar, from Shaheen PU College have scored 700 marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, students of Dr. Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential PU Science College of Karadyal in Bhalki, Bidar district, have also passed NEET exams with flying colours.

Sanjana Dashvanth topped the college by securing 691 marks out of 720, followed by Kirankumar Rajkumar with 685 marks. Aryan Ashtakala has obtained 680 marks and Veerendra B. Deshmukh 675 marks. And, Vardhan Shetty, Sakshi Jadhav and Ram Itagi have scored 671 marks each.

As many as 60 students from the institute have secured above 600 marks in the NEET exams.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.