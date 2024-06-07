ADVERTISEMENT

Bidar students do well in NEET exam

Published - June 07, 2024 06:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Shaheen Pre-University College in Bidar have made the institution proud by registering outstanding performances in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exams, the results of which were announced recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammad Ibrahim Altaf and Khan Safwan Mohammad Asif secured 705 marks each out of 720, followed by Rumaisa Ali Khan with 701 marks.

And, four students, Maniyar Mohammad Bashar, Rohit, Khan Habibullah Mansoor and Rishikesh Kamitkar, from Shaheen PU College have scored 700 marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, students of Dr. Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential PU Science College of Karadyal in Bhalki, Bidar district, have also passed NEET exams with flying colours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sanjana Dashvanth topped the college by securing 691 marks out of 720, followed by Kirankumar Rajkumar with 685 marks. Aryan Ashtakala has obtained 680 marks and Veerendra B. Deshmukh 675 marks. And, Vardhan Shetty, Sakshi Jadhav and Ram Itagi have scored 671 marks each.

As many as 60 students from the institute have secured above 600 marks in the NEET exams.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US