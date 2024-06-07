Bidar students do well in NEET exam

Students of Shaheen Pre-University College in Bidar have made the institution proud by registering outstanding performances in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exams, the results of which were announced recently.

Mohammad Ibrahim Altaf and Khan Safwan Mohammad Asif secured 705 marks each out of 720, followed by Rumaisa Ali Khan with 701 marks.

And, four students, Maniyar Mohammad Bashar, Rohit, Khan Habibullah Mansoor and Rishikesh Kamitkar, from Shaheen PU College have scored 700 marks.

Meanwhile, students of Dr. Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential PU Science College of Karadyal in Bhalki, Bidar district, have also passed NEET exams with flying colours.

Sanjana Dashvanth topped the college by securing 691 marks out of 720, followed by Kirankumar Rajkumar with 685 marks. Aryan Ashtakala has obtained 680 marks and Veerendra B. Deshmukh 675 marks. And, Vardhan Shetty, Sakshi Jadhav and Ram Itagi have scored 671 marks each.

As many as 60 students from the institute have secured above 600 marks in the NEET exams.