Bidar students cross Poland border

Two students from Bidar district, Vaishnavi Reddy and Amit Sirange, studying medicine in war-torn Ukraine, crossed the Poland border on Thursday.

In a message to The Hindu, the two students, along with others studying at Kharkiv National Medical University, boarded a train to Lviv city near the Poland border.

“After 22 hours of train journey, we reached Lviv at noon on Thursday. It took another two hours to reach the border from Lviv. Though the journey was arduous, we [group of students] gathered courage to travel out of Kharkiv. It was a risk worth taking as the situation is getting worse there,” Ms. Reddy said.

“Indian Embassy officials took us to a hotel, after clearing immigration to enter Poland. We may get a flight back to India in the next couple of days,” she said.