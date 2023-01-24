ADVERTISEMENT

Bidar student unfurls Kannada flag during graduation ceremony in London

January 24, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Bidar-based Adhish R. Wali unfurling the flag during the graduation ceremony in London recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A Bidar-based student, Adhish R. Wali, who completed his graduation from the City University of London-Bayees Business School MS Management, has made to the headlines by unfurling the Kannada flag while receiving his degree during the graduation ceremony in London recently.

A video of Adhish Wali displaying the flag on stage before receiving the degree certificate has gone viral on social media.

Speaking to The Hindu, Adhish Wali said that for him it was a moment of pride to unfurl the flag during the graduation ceremony in London.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In 2020, Adhish Wali was chosen for ParliaMentors Leadership Programme, during which he worked on a social action project titled “Letter Links” that aimed at fighting loneliness among the aged in the face of the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US