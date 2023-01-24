Bidar student unfurls Kannada flag during graduation ceremony in London

January 24, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A Bidar-based student, Adhish R. Wali, who completed his graduation from the City University of London-Bayees Business School MS Management, has made to the headlines by unfurling the Kannada flag while receiving his degree during the graduation ceremony in London recently.

A video of Adhish Wali displaying the flag on stage before receiving the degree certificate has gone viral on social media.

Speaking to The Hindu, Adhish Wali said that for him it was a moment of pride to unfurl the flag during the graduation ceremony in London.

In 2020, Adhish Wali was chosen for ParliaMentors Leadership Programme, during which he worked on a social action project titled “Letter Links” that aimed at fighting loneliness among the aged in the face of the pandemic.