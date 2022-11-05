Bidar student makes best use of ParliaMentors Leadership Programme to eliminate loneliness among older adults

“Letter Links” - school students write letters to elderly people to eliminate their loneliness during COVID-19

“Letter Links” - school students write letters to elderly people to eliminate their loneliness during COVID-19

A Bidar based student Adhish R. Wali, who was selected for participation in the UN award-winning ParliaMentors Leadership Programme during last academic year, worked on social action project titled “Letter Links” that aimed at fighting loneliness among people of old age in the Coventry region during COVID-19.

Mr. Wali is one among the five students to be selected from the university and to graduate from this prestigious ParliaMentors Leadership Programme in London, UK.

Explaining in detail about the project ‘Letter Links’, Mr. Wali said that a five-member team approached students from primary school and requested them to write letters to the old elderly persons living all by themselves in the hard times of the COVID situation. Mr. Adhish along with his team, used to have monthly meetings with MP mentor Ms. Taiwo Owatemi, Member of UK Parliament for Coventry North West and discuss the strategies to be taken in consideration to put their project into effect.

Mr. Adhish, speaking to The Hindu said that their team approached a number of primary schools by telephonic conversations and via mail in order to get students enrolled for the noble initiative. The team got assistance from the MP constituency office to collect the data of the senior citizens living in isolation in the society. The project took a year to get into work, initially there were a lot of issues going on due to the pandemic as it was difficult to contact and approach resources due to restrictions. Later, the team successfully reached out to a number of senior citizens through the letters written by primary school students which made them feel happy during the harsh period of pandemic.

After presenting the outcome, the team got appreciation by the MP Mentors, and ParliaMentors from all universities. Adhish Wali and the team was felicitated by Kannada Councillors from Swindon, Dr. Kumar Naik, Councillor Haydon wick council, and Suresh Gattapur, Swindon Borough Council, who is also a deputy chairman of Swindon Conservatives party.

Mr. Adhish is pursuing Master’s in Management at City University of London. Previously, he did his graduation in Bachelors in Computer Engineering in UK.