Bidar student feted for clearing CA exam in first attempt

Varun Prabhakar Kulkarni, a student who cleared the CA foundation examination in his first attempt, was felicitated at Sri Channabasaveshwara Degree College in Bhalki, Bidar district, where he studied.

ADVERTISEMENT

The examination was held in June this year. He was the third student from the college, after Ganesh Kudte and Usha Rathod, to clear the CA Foundation examination.

“We are proud of our students and their exceptional accomplishment. Their remarkable success is a testament to their hard work and dedication and the high academic standards of our college,” said principal of the college R.H. Patil.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the exceptional efforts of faculty members of the Department of Commerce in the college Anilkumar Digge, Sandeep Raj and Robert, who took classes for nine months with several strategies and gave excellent guidance to prepare the students.

Congratulating the student and his parents, Ankush Dhole, chief guest at the event, said that passing the CA Foundation examination in the first attempt is a significant accomplishment that reflects the student’s dedication and the exceptional guidance provided by the faculty.

HR Manager of SVE Society Gurunath Kudte, faculty members Santosh Teerthe, Anilkumar Digge, Sandeep Raj, Meena Patil, Kamala Sirse, Mohan Reddy, Dhondiba Bhujange, Satish Madival, Sangmesh Mangane and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.