Bidar student chosen for ParliaMentors Leadership Programme

Adhish R. Wali is one among the five who have an opportunity to participate in the programme.  

Adhish R. Wali, a resident of Bidar district, has made the city proud with his selection for participation in the UN award-winning ParliaMentors Leadership Programme for the 2020-21 academic year.

Wali, a final year undergraduate student of Britain’s Coventry University, is one among the five students who got an opportunity to participate in the programme.

He has gone beyond the realm of academics, participating in all events contributing to society. Now, he would get an opportunity to have access to tailored training and develop his leadership and vision for social and economic change.

He will benefit from the mentorship of British MP Taiwo Owatemi who will introduce Wali to Westminster, constituency and national politics and share her own experiences and insights with him.

ParliaMentors has in the past known to have produced great leaders of the industry across various sectors ranging from technology to business. Wali will graduate from the programme at a high-profile reception in the British Houses of Parliament.

Wali is now studying for his bachelor’s in Computer Engineering from Coventry University, United Kingdom. He has completed his International Baccalaureate studies from Christ University, Bangalore, and schooling from Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul and Holy Shepherd School, Bidar.

