Bidar student chosen for ParliaMentors Leadership Programme

Adhish R. Wali, a resident of Bidar district, has made the city proud with his selection for participation in the UN award-winning ParliaMentors Leadership Programme for the 2020-21 academic year.
Wali, a final year undergraduate student of Britain’s Coventry University, is one among the five students who got an opportunity to participate in the programme.
He has gone beyond the realm of academics, participating in all events contributing to society. Now, he would get an opportunity to have access to tailored training and develop his leadership and vision for social and economic change.
He will benefit from the mentorship of British MP Taiwo Owatemi who will introduce Wali to Westminster, constituency and national politics and share her own experiences and insights with him.
ParliaMentors has in the past known to have produced great leaders of the industry across various sectors ranging from technology to business. Wali will graduate from the programme at a high-profile reception in the British Houses of Parliament.
Wali is now studying for his bachelor’s in Computer Engineering from Coventry University, United Kingdom. He has completed his International Baccalaureate studies from Christ University, Bangalore, and schooling from Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul and Holy Shepherd School, Bidar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath