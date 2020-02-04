Bidar school sedition case: More students questioned

Plainclothes policemen, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Basaveshwar Hira, continued to question children at Shaheen School on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the sedition case slapped against the institution over a play staged by the students that was allegedly “insulting” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Three policemen, along with two female members of the Child Welfare Committee, arrived at the school at 10.30 a.m. with a list of eight students. Mr. Hira, the investigating officer in the case, summoned the students in two batches in the afternoon and questioned them for over two hours.

It is learnt that the investigating officer asked the same set of questions already asked to other students — such as who scripted the play, who wrote the dialogues, who taught the dialogues, whether or not they watched the rehearsal and so on. The police also asked the students whether or not their parents had watched the play when it was staged during the school’s annual day celebrations. In such cases, the police took down details of the parents. Eighty students have been subjected to questioning so far.

Bail pleas

The petition for anticipatory bail filed by five people related to the school, including its head Abdul Qadir, and another petition for interim bail filed by Nazbunnisa, the mother of the child who delivered the controversial dialogues in the play, and Fareeda Begum, the headteacher who supervised the play, are posted for hearing on Wednesday. Nazbunnisa and Begum were arrested on January 30.