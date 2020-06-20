Bidar reports two deaths, 73 new cases

Bidar on Saturday reported two deaths and 73 new cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s toll to 13 and case tally to 484.
Of the total 484 cases in Bidar district, 266 persons have recovered and 205 are active as on June 20. The daily increase in COVID-19 cases has remained nearly constant in Kalaburagi district.
On Saturday, Kalaburagi reported 34 new cases. Of the total 1,160 cases in Kalaburagi, 688 persons have recovered and discharged. There are 461 active cases.
Ballari district recorded 38 new cases on Saturday. Of the total 402 cases, 98 were discharged and 302 were under treatment.
In Dharwad
Dharwad district recorded five more COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total tally to 183. Meanwhile, 10 patients have been discharged from the designated COVID hospital.
So far, 62 infected persons have been cured and discharged so far and at present there are 118 active cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath