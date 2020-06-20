Bidar reports two deaths, 73 new cases

Bidar on Saturday reported two deaths and 73 new cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s toll to 13 and case tally to 484.

Of the total 484 cases in Bidar district, 266 persons have recovered and 205 are active as on June 20. The daily increase in COVID-19 cases has remained nearly constant in Kalaburagi district.

On Saturday, Kalaburagi reported 34 new cases. Of the total 1,160 cases in Kalaburagi, 688 persons have recovered and discharged. There are 461 active cases.

Ballari district recorded 38 new cases on Saturday. Of the total 402 cases, 98 were discharged and 302 were under treatment.

In Dharwad

Dharwad district recorded five more COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total tally to 183. Meanwhile, 10 patients have been discharged from the designated COVID hospital.

So far, 62 infected persons have been cured and discharged so far and at present there are 118 active cases.