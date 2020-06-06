Bidar reports sixth COVID-19 death

06 June 2020 19:12 IST

With the death of a 55-year-old woman (P-1951) on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the district rose to six.

As per the media bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, the deceased patient, a resident of a containment zone in Bidar was admitted as a case of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) on May 16.

The district reported its first casualty on April 28 with the death of an 82-year-old man (P-590), who was admitted on April 27 as a case of SARI and died the next day. He later tested positive for COVID-19.

The district reported its second fatality with the death of a 52-year-old man (P-1041) on May 12. The deceased, a resident of Chitaguppa, had a travel history to Hyderabad and was admitted as a SARI case. On May 27, third casualty was a 49-year-old patient (P-1712). The patient was admitted with SARI and was a case of diabetes mellitus.

On May 28, a 47-year-old woman (P-2783), died. She was bedridden for eight years and had co-morbidities such as hypertension and convulsion. The next day, a 75-year-old patient from Chitaguppa containment zone, died taking the toll in the district to five.

The district has reported 215 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, including six deaths and 74 discharged. There were 135 active cases.