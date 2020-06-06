Karnataka

Bidar reports sixth COVID-19 death

With the death of a 55-year-old woman (P-1951) on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the district rose to six.

As per the media bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, the deceased patient, a resident of a containment zone in Bidar was admitted as a case of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) on May 16.

The district reported its first casualty on April 28 with the death of an 82-year-old man (P-590), who was admitted on April 27 as a case of SARI and died the next day. He later tested positive for COVID-19.

The district reported its second fatality with the death of a 52-year-old man (P-1041) on May 12. The deceased, a resident of Chitaguppa, had a travel history to Hyderabad and was admitted as a SARI case. On May 27, third casualty was a 49-year-old patient (P-1712). The patient was admitted with SARI and was a case of diabetes mellitus.

On May 28, a 47-year-old woman (P-2783), died. She was bedridden for eight years and had co-morbidities such as hypertension and convulsion. The next day, a 75-year-old patient from Chitaguppa containment zone, died taking the toll in the district to five.

The district has reported 215 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, including six deaths and 74 discharged. There were 135 active cases.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 7:14:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bidar-reports-sixth-covid-19-death/article31767662.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY