Bidar reports fourth death, 10 new cases of COVID-19

KALABURAGI

30 May 2020 18:22 IST

A 47-year-old COVID-19-infected woman, P-2783, died at a designated hospital in Bidar on Thursday, taking the novel coronavirus death toll in the district to four.

As per the evening media bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the patient had been suffering from paralysis and bedridden for the last eight years. She had also had other comorbidities such as hypertension and convulsion. She was admitted to the hospital on May 24 upon having complained of Influenza-Like Illness and died after four days.

Earlier, the district had seen three COVID-19 deaths. It reported its first casualty on April 28 with the death of an 82-year-old man, who was admitted to the hospital on the evening of April 27 for SARI and died the next day, before testing positive for the disease on May 29. He was later codenamed as P-590. He sourced the infection to as many as eight people.

The district reported its second COVID-19 fatality on May 12 with the death of a 52-year-old man, P-1041, on May 12 and tested positive for the disease on May 15. The deceased, a resident of Chitaguppa, had a travel history to Hyderabad and admitted to the hospital as a SARI case. He transmitted the infection to two people.

On May 27, it registered its third casualty with the death of a 49-year-old patient, P-1712. The patient was admitted to the hospital as a case of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) after he complained of fever, cough and breathlessness. He was also a known case of diabetes mellitus.

New cases

The district also reported 10 fresh cases of COVID-19, including two girls, a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old, on Saturday, taking the total number COVID-19 cases in the district to 130 which included the four deaths and 27 people discharged after recovery.

Of the new cases, nine had a history of returning from the COVID-19-hit States – seven from Maharashtra and two Delhi. The remaining one was a case of Influenza-Like Illness. The district also reported three recoveries, P-857, P-891 and P-892. There were 99 active cases of COVID-19 in the district as on Saturday evening.