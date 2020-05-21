Bidar reports 10 new cases, Kalaburagi registers seven

KALABURAGI

21 May 2020 06:25 IST

As many as 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Bidar on Wednesday taking the total number of infected persons in the district to 67 that included two deaths and 21 discharged upon recovery.

As per a media bulletin from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, all the new patients were contacts of one or the other previously detected COVID-19 cases. The new cases included three children.

The new cases are P-1,430, a 24-year-old woman and P-1,431, a 38-year-old woman (both were contacts of P-1,041, a 52-year-old man who had visited Hyderabad and died of COVID-19 on Many 15); P-1,451, a 12-year-old girl and P-1,456, a 72-year-old man (both were contacts of P-981); P-1,452, an 18-year-old man and a contact of P-943; P-1,453, a 56-year-old man and a contact of P-772; P-1,454, a 15-year-old boy, and P-1,455, a 45-year-old man (both contacts of P-943); P-1,457, a nine-year-old girl and a contact of P-648, and P-1,458, a 40-year-old woman and a contact of P-590.

Kalaburagi reported seven new cases on the same day, taking the total number of infected persons in the district to 134 which included seven deaths and 55 people discharged upon recovery.

The new cases don’t have any specific source of infection but do have the history of travelling to Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Nandurbar and Jalgaon in neighbouring Maharashtra.

The new cases are P-1,423, a 22-year-old man, P-1,424, a 35-year-old man, P-1,425, a 25-year-old man, P-1,426, a 22-year-old woman, P-1,427, a 46-year-old man, P-1,428, a 26-year-old man, and P-1,429, a 50-year-old man.