Bidar registers its first COVID-19 death

Bidar district, which had 15 COVID-19 infected persons, reported its first death caused by the disease on Saturday. An 82-year-old man who had a complaint of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), admitted on the evening of April 27 and died the next day at the COVID-19 designated hospital in Bidar, tested positive for the disease on Saturday. He is codenamed as P-590.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district rose to 15 which includes 10 patients discharged upon recovery.