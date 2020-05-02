Karnataka

Bidar registers its first COVID-19 death

Bidar district, which had 15 COVID-19 infected persons, reported its first death caused by the disease on Saturday. An 82-year-old man who had a complaint of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), admitted on the evening of April 27 and died the next day at the COVID-19 designated hospital in Bidar, tested positive for the disease on Saturday. He is codenamed as P-590.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district rose to 15 which includes 10 patients discharged upon recovery.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 10:15:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bidar-registers-its-first-covid-19-death/article31490951.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY