Bidar records 6.34 mm rainfall in 24 hours

March 17, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Bidar district recorded 6.34 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours (Thursday and Friday). The rainfall recorded at Chittaguppa taluk was 20.80 mm followed by Bidar taluk with 14.75 mm. Humnabad taluk received 5.87 mm rainfall, and Bhalki taluk recorded 3.02 mm rainfall. It was 1.67 mm in Aurad taluk and 0.06 mm in Basavakalyan taluk.

Highest rainfall

Villages including Janwada (38.50 mm) and Manalli (30.60 mm) in Bidar taluk and Bheemalkhed (30.20 mm) in Chittaguppa taluk recorded highest rainfall.