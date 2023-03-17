HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bidar records 6.34 mm rainfall in 24 hours

March 17, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Bidar district recorded 6.34 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours (Thursday and Friday). The rainfall recorded at Chittaguppa taluk was 20.80 mm followed by Bidar taluk with 14.75 mm. Humnabad taluk received 5.87 mm rainfall, and Bhalki taluk recorded 3.02 mm rainfall. It was 1.67 mm in Aurad taluk and 0.06 mm in Basavakalyan taluk.

Highest rainfall

Villages including Janwada (38.50 mm) and Manalli (30.60 mm) in Bidar taluk and Bheemalkhed (30.20 mm) in Chittaguppa taluk recorded highest rainfall.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.