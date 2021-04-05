Bidar, Raichur students barred from UPSC coaching in the name of model code of conduct

Students from Bidar and Raichur districts who had arrived in Kalaburagi to attend the coaching classes for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations organised by the Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources, Agriculture and Cultural Society (KKHRACS) were barred from attending the classes that began on Sunday.

It is learnt that the KKHRACS staff did not allow them by showing the model code of conduct in force for Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly constituencies in Bidar and Raichur districts respectively.

As per the information provided by the students, KKHRACS had invited online applications for the free UPSC coaching and over 100for the region were selected.

“I was one of the students selected for the coaching. I have submitted all the relevant documents which were already verified. When I came all the way from Raichurto attend the coaching today, I was sent back on the pretext of model code of conduct,” Khaja Bhanu, a financially poor student, told The Hindu. She had scored 91% in SSLC and 90.17% in PUC and got selected for the free coaching.

Asked how the code of conduct in force at the Assembly constituencies in the neighbouring districts affected the educational activities in Kalaburagi, KKHRACS secretary Bhimashankar Teggelli, manager Kedar Biradar and chairman Basavaraj Patil Sedam did not respond.