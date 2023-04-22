Bidar police seize huge quantity of ganja , six held

April 22, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Bidar district police have arrested six ganja peddlers in three different cases and seized ganja worth ₹1.65 crore.

Bidar Superintendent of Police Channabasavanna S. Langoti addressing presspersons said that acting on a tip-off that some persons from Maharashtra were carrying large quantities of ganja to Andhra Pradesh via Bidar district. Though the ganja peddlers changed their route to avoid Bangur check-post, the police team laid a trap and successfully intercepted the suspected vehicle.

The police also arrested three persons in two different cases, and seized 4.47 kg ganja worth ₹4.7 lakh from one ganja peddler and nearly 5.3 kg ganja worth ₹5.03 lakh from the other two accused.

In the current year, the district police has lodged 325 cases in different police stations across the district and arrested 811 persons and recovered ₹9.19 crore cash in total from them; and 40 names were added to the list of rowdy-sheeters in the district.