Bidar police seize 1,675 kg of explosives

Acting on a tip-off, the Bidar police raided a construction company at Sultanpur village in the district on Wednesday and seized 67 gelatine slurry explosive boxes, each weighing 25 kg, illegally stocked in a tipper.

According to sources in the Police Department, the police received the information about the illegal stock of explosives at the G.K. Construction Company on Tuesday afternoon and raided the premises next day after the bomb detection and disposal squad arrived from Kalaburagi.

The team then found 67 boxes of gelatine slurry explosive brought from Ideal Industrial Explosive Ltd., Secunderabad. Each box weighed 25 kg and had nine tubes. They also seized 500 non-electric detonators and 2,500 m of detonating cord.

An FIR was registered against four people. including the owner of G.K. Construction Company under the Explosive Act 1884 and Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code.