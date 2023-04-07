HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bidar police seize 141 kg of silver ornaments from car; three from Maharashtra detained

April 07, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bidar police on Friday detained three residents of Maharashtra and seized around 141 kg of silver items worth ₹1.02 crore from the vehicle at Wanmarpalli check-post in Aurad taluk of Bidar district.

Election vigilance team during random checking at the check-post stopped a car coming from Degloor in Nanded district of Maharashtra entering Karnataka at Warmanpalli check-post.

During the search, the vigilance team recovered eight bags of silver items including anklets and toe rings, stuffed in the boot space of the car and handed them over to police.

The police have identified the detained as Gajanan, car driver; and Anil Rameshrao and Rahul Mahadevrao, all native of Karanja Lad in Washim district of Maharashtra.

Officials suspected that such a huge quantity of silver ornaments was being transported into Karnataka for distribution during the Assembly elections to lure the voters. All the three accused have been taken into custody for further interrogation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.