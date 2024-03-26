ADVERTISEMENT

Bidar girl attempts suicide after goat eats her hall ticket

March 26, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old girl studying in Class 9 made an attempt to end her life after she found that her examination hall ticket has been eaten by a goat at her residence in Gokul village of Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar district on Monday night.

As soon as she came to know that her hall ticket was swallowed by the goat, she, out of fear, wrote a letter addressed to her headmaster stating that she is ending her life as she lost her hall ticket. The girl handed over the note to her elder brother and left home by 7 p.m.

After a three-hour-long search, the girl was found in a 30-feet deep open well in an agriculture field belonging to their relatives.

Meanwhile, she was allowed to write an exam on Tuesday.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

