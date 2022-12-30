ADVERTISEMENT

Bidar bandh on January 5

December 30, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The displaced families under Karanja Irrigation Project have given a call for ‘Bidar Bandh’ on January 5, demanding that the State government provide fair and scientific compensation under the new The Displaced Persons (Compensation and Rehabilitation) Act, 1954.

Lakshmana Dasti, leader of Bidar Integrated Development Joint Action Committee and Karanja Victims’ Welfare Committee, addressing a press conference here on Friday said that committee members have been agitating for the last six months demanding that the government provide fair compensation to the project displaced families , who have lost their shelter. Mr.Dasti said that various organisations including Kannada organizations, Dalit organizations, farmers, labourers, and student’s organizations have expressed their solidarity for the ongoing agitation.

“The committee welcomes that the public representatives have raised their voice about the issue in the Belagavi session, but our agitation will continue until our demands are fulfilled” Mr. Dasti said.

CONNECT WITH US