Bidar airport to be opened on February 7

In a major push to attract investments in tier-II cities, the State government has decided to improve infrastructure in districts and an airport in Bidar will become operational from next month, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said.

Mr. Yediyurappa said the airport would commence its activities from February 7. The airport at Kalaburagi became operational a few days ago. Development of infrastructure in tier-II cities and towns would help attract investors, he told reporters here on Saturday.