Bidar Airport inaugurated

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa gave wings to the long-standing dream of the people of Bidar by dedicating the Bidar Airport to the nation at a programme here on Friday.

Arriving in a special 72-seater aircraft from Bengaluru along with Lok Sabha member for Bidar Bhagwant Khuba and other people’s representatives, the Chief Minister inaugurated the airport at Chidri on the outskirts of the city.

“With the realisation of commercial flights between Bidar and Bengaluru, both the cities have gotten closer. The opening of Bidar Airport will boost the economy of the region as more entrepreneurs will show interest in establishing industries here. The State government will continue to extend all possible support to the development of the airport and the expansion of flight services,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Prabhu Chauhan, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Minority Welfare, termed the day as historic and suggested convenient timing for the operation of flights between Bengaluru and Bidar.

To begin with, TruJet started daily flight service between Bengaluru and Bidar.