Bidar airport: ₹4.23 crore released to acquire land

A decade after the State government had released funds to acquire land at Bidar Civilian Airport, the ball is finally rolling, raising hopes among people after a long lull that had left them disappointed.

Responding to the proposal made by BJP State executive committee member Suryakant Nagmarpalli, the State government was positive in its approach to release ₹4.23 crore to acquire 5.39 acres of land for the operation of ATR-72 flights.

Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) has released a cheque of amount ₹4, 23,50,000 at the disposal of the Bidar DC to start the acquisition process and pay landowners.

The KIISDC said 21.6 acres were required for the operation of ATR-72, Airbus-320, and aeronautical, non-aeronautical and commercial flights. The amount has been released to acquire 5.39 acres. A proposal has also been made to acquire 13.375 acres of land at an estimated cost of ₹11.22 crore for the operation of bigger aircraft. The government will acquire 13.62 acres (5.35 acres and 8.27 acres) in the Phase-I and 8 acres in Phase-II.

In 2010, the terminal building was ready and the State government had obtained clearance from the Civil Aviation Department and also got a clearance from the Defence Ministry to use the runway and other facilities at the Indian Air Force station on the outskirts of Bidar city.